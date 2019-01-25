Sigrid's New Video Is A Fyre Festival Style Disaster

Sometimes things just don't go the way you want them to. Take Sigrid's new video.

'Mine Right Now' was due to start shooting in the Bulgarian mountains, but then events quickly spiralling out of control.

Delayed flights, poor sets, and last minute replacements very quickly turned 'Mine Right Now' into a Fyre Festival style disaster.

So director Max Siedentopf simply used this footage. He recalls: "After a month of planning the Mine Right Now video with Sigrid and spending a week in the Bulgarian mountains building wonderful sets, the shoot quickly turned into the FYRE Festival of music videos."

"The night before the video shoot we were told that Sigrid’s flights had been delayed and then cancelled, meaning she wouldn’t make it to the remote location in time. But our crew of over 40 people were all set to shoot a video, so despite the unfortunate news, we decided to still shoot something as we had spent the week building wonderful sets."

He continues: "Unfortunately for me, it was decided that I would have to take on the role of Sigrid. The thing I’m most self-conscious about is singing, so this really wasn’t something I was hoping to do... to end up in a music video lip syncing! As a director you always have to come up with all kinds of different ideas and stories for artists, but you’re never the one that actually has to execute them, which gave me an entirely new appreciation for what artists have to go through."

"So, we shot over two days as many of the scenes we had planned to do with Sigrid. Some turned out great, but during the shoot many more obstacles came our way. From massive storms, collapsed sets, trouble with park rangers, my dog passing away…oh and there was a serial killer on the loose in the remote Bulgarian mountains we just happened to be in. However, we kept on going and going to make a music video for Sigrid even if she couldn’t be there".

Watch it now.

