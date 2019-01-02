Sigrid Dazzles In This Live Take On 'Sucker Punch'

Norway's Sigrid is set to deliver a knockout blow in 2019.

The pop star's incoming debut album 'Sucker Punch' promises some potent thrills, and it's set to be accompanied by some dazzling live performances.

Out on March 1st, the record is trailer by its title track, a sizzling piece of alt-pop in that Scandi vein.

Nominated as the latest VEVO LIFT artist, Sigrid rewarded the platform with a daring, powerful performance of her new single.

A crisp, precise take, 'Sucker Punch' sizzles with energy - tune in now.

