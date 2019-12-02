Sick Joy's 'Vibe Sucker' Is A Gritty Alt-Rock Beast

Robin Murray
03 · 09 · 2019

Sick Joy just want to be true to themselves.

A band who grew up listening to the halcyon days of early 90s alt-rock - think the Sub Pop stable, for starters - they want to re-tool this for a 2k19 outlook.

Working with SO Recordings - Turbowold, Dinosaur Pile Up, and more - the band have completed work on a full EP.

Another step towards their debut album, the EP is titled 'Them Days' and it drops on September 13th.

There's been a string of previews to date, alongside a flurry of blazing live shows from the turbo-charged trio.

We're able to share gritty new rocker 'Vibe Sucker', and it's heavy on the distortion and wild riffs - it boasts an absolute forest of Big Muff.

The full video features plenty of Sick Joy's surreal humour, a slacker visual that features the three-piece chilling out in the summertime.

Tune in now.

