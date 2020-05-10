Shygirl's 'SLIME' Video Is Astonishing

Shygirl has shared her new video 'SLIME' in full.

The multi-disciplinarian artist is reinventing the rule book on a daily basis, amassing an online army in the process.

New EP 'Alias' lands on November 20th - the vinyl edition is already sold out - and 'SLIME' represents her latest statement.

A startling piece of trans-dimensional pop music, it's digital setting is advanced in the incredible video.

Co-directed by Shygirl and Aidan Zamiri, animated by Maurice Andresen, it features all four elements of Shygirl's persona.

Somehow brought together in one place, you can check out 'SLIME' below.

'Alias' will be released on November 20th.

