Shiva Feshareki's 'Liquid Pyramid' Employs Dazzling Creativity

British-Iranian artist Shiva Feshareki refuses to let any idea go to waste.

Her creativity is a constant decision to recycle, utilising past snippets, previous phrases in illuminating contexts.

Full length album 'NEW FORMS' landed in January, an imposing record that marked her out as one of the capital's most engaging left field voices.

New single 'Vapour' continues this process, an incoming release on London rooted independent hub SA Recordings.

An exploration of the analogue-digital interface, Shiva utilises some fantastic effects to create something immersive but also fragmentary.

“The piece is called Vapour because the whole thing is processed through my analogue space echo and sounds like thick, electronically produced vapour,” she says. “I made 'Vapour' through my live turntabling using the vinyl disc of my last release NEW FORMS. Before that, NEW FORMS was my orchestral piece GABA-analogue, which is also my other orchestral piece O. Part of it was also originally my radio jingle for my NTS Show, which was originally just me saying ‘this is Shiva Feshareki’ live on air.”

“We are now talking about material recorded years ago. After Vapour, it will morph or ‘condense’ into something else entirely, constantly recycling itself and evolving through time.”

We're able to share a full video based on 'Vapour', but it takes Shiva's vision to an entirely fresh plane.

Spitfire Audio commissioned the exclusive video 'Liquid Pyramid' in conjunction with the release itself, an extended composition that allows Shiva to move unfettered through her bold aesthetics.

Tune in now.

Order 'Vapour' HERE.

