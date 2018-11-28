Shay Lia Channels Seductive Nostalgia On 'Good Together'

Montreal based vocalist Shay Lia touches places other artists can't reach.

Working with production talent such as Planet Giza and Kaytranada certainly helps, but in truth she's a true original, capable of melding impeccable influences into something incisive.

New single 'Good Together' is a case in point. The murky production is channelled by Romeo & Fils, and it's a moody, soft-burning R&B jewel.

Out now, CARAZ directs the visuals and it places Shay Lia's work in this nostalgic landscape, a mosaic of influences from the 70s to the present day.

Picking up on her effortless style, there's a seductive element that allows Shay Lia to truly perform in the video.

Tune in now.

Catch Shay Lia on tour with Omar Apollo:

November

22 Manchester Night People

25 Bristol Exchange

27 London Heaven

