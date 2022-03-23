Shaé Universe, ENNY Unite On 'Sit Back'

Shaé Universe and ENNY combine on new single 'Sit Back'.

It's a golden pairing, matching two supreme exponents of femme energy on one enticing track.

Out now, 'Sit Back' features two stellar artists living their truths, and it marks further sign of Shaé Universe's rise.

Her debut EP 'Unorthodox' is out o April 1st, and it follows her wicked singles '111', 'You Lose' and Kojey Radical link up 'Royalty'.

We're able to share the full video for 'Sick Back', and it boasts two wicked artists in their element.

Shaé Universe exudes confidence throughout, and she loved being there on set with her peer.

She comments...

“I'm so excited to share this video with my fans, Enny and I had the best day together shooting. There was definitely a strong divine energy on set that day and i think the visuals embody this perfectly."

Tune in now.

- - -