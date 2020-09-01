Sfven Shares Bittersweet New Song 'like i love u'

Bedroom pop savant Svfen has shared his new single 'like i love u'.

An artist with his own unique voice, Svfen - real name Jamie Clarke - peppered 2019 with a series of lo-fi jewels.

Stepping up a level in the New Year, his latest single finds the alt-pop outsider moving in a different lane.

'like i love u' has this bittersweet feel, the drifting production underpinning that high, deeply affecting vocal.

It's sheer Svfen, a song that has rightly won him acclaim from the likes of Jack Saunders and Annie Mac on Radio 1.

The video links itself stylistically to the yee-haw agenda - check it out below.

