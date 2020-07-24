Sevdaliza Pays Tribute To The Women Of The World In 'Darkest Hour' Video

Iranian-Dutch avant-garde artist Sevdaliza returns with a riveting new video for her song ‘Darkest Hour’, from her critically-acclaimed album ‘Shabrang’.

In honour of Women’s History Month, the visual puts women from across the world front and centre, scored by Sevdaliza’s diaphanous utopia, to affirm womanhood and serve as a source of empowerment.

In collaboration with Sevdaliza and in true lockdown style, directors Sarah Benjamin and An Simin, spent months compiling home-made videos of women from every walk of life, transcending location, education, age, profession, sexual orientation, and ultimately putting forth a new definition of modern womanhood rooted in solidarity and community.

The video showcases hidden figures and trailblazers: the first Armenian to model for Gucci, Armine Harutyunyan, a Yerevan-based model and graphic designer breaking new ground for a diverse, inclusive understanding of beauty in the fashion industry. Also featured is Soukayna Dieng, a Senegalese-American photographer, who works towards building a safer and more equitable world for women and non-binary individuals.

Other individuals featured include a mother and daughter in Venezuela, a student in India, a shop owner in Berlin, a teacher in New York, a barber in London and many others. Sevdaliza has resisted convention since her breakthrough on debut album ‘ISON’.

An iconoclast, her legacy since has been rooted in activism and humanitarian efforts, fighting for the displaced and marginalised. Most recently, the focus of her work has ranged from combating discrimination against women in the music industry, underscoring the socio-political crisis between Iran and the United States, protesting Trump’s immigration ban and beyond.

Her art not only continues to break new ground but it also serves as a source of healing, empowerment and a community that surpasses geographic parameters.

Directed and casted by Sarah Benjamin and An Simin. Edited by Gwen Ghelid.

Words: Shahzaib Hussain

