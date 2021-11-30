Searchlight Link With Tolü Makay On Superb Single 'Breathe'

Irish production team Searchlight are building something special.

Individually, Cian McCann (aka Zero T) and Dom Purcel (aka Beta 2) have produced some sterling work, blending club tropes with outside influences.

Together, though, Searchlight are exploring fresh climes, utilising a radically distinct sonic palette in the process.

New single 'Breathe' is an immaculate opening gambit, pairing Searchlight's evocative production - rolling between house and broken beat - alongside stunning vocals from Tolü Makay.

Neo-soul with a heavy duty club feel, 'Breathe' is an alluring, intoxicating piece of music, reminiscent of Rotary Connection's psychedelic soul in its loose-limbed appeal.

Taken from Searchlight's incoming album - due out in 2022, order it HERE - the vocals for 'Breathe' actually have a co-write from Goldie himself.



