Sean Christopher Shares Tender, Moving Live Version Of 'Oheja'

Sean Christopher is able to work at his own pace.

A doggedly independent artist, the songwriter has worked to gain a space to call his own.

Returning to Bristol to focus on his second album, he gradually brought it into focus, using his instincts as a guide.

More is to come in 2020, with the songwriter recently sharing evocative new single 'Oheja'.

Out now, Sean Christopher has now shared a poignant live version of 'Oheja' recorded in the Bristol space he used for recording.

He explains: “In this room in Bristol I recorded most of the songs for my second album, kind of to prove to myself that I don't need a studio or a massive impressive space. Plus here I'm always surrounded by Bin and Bom (my cats) and Ollie & Chuni (my dogs). They always join in as soon as I start fiddling around."

It's a beautiful version of the song, one that gets to the emotional core in sparse, gently emphatic style.

Sean comments: "Oheja is an ode to the one you love. It is about that feeling you experience when you connect on deeper levels. An ode to someone who is closer to you than any other person..."

Tune in now.

Sean Christopher will release his second album in 2020.

