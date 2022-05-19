SCALPING's 'TETHER' Is An Extraordinary DÆMON Link-Up

Bristol's SCALPING are an absolute force of nature.

Live, the group's crunching industrial techno sound demolishes audiences, a corrosive river of noise that thrills and terrifies in equal measure.

SCALPING recently released debut album 'Void' on Houndstooth, pinning their wild sound down on record.

A remarkable experience, the project is an intense song cycle, one that moves from one surprising deviation to another.

'TETHER' is a grinding, neo-industrial take on the trip-hop format, with their kinetic electronics joined by guest vocals from.

Oakland based outsider DÆMON. The lyrics are every bit as engaging as the music, with DÆMON disrupting his word play to find new meanings and associations.

SCALPING comment...

'Tether' was the first song that came together for the album back before the first lockdown and really felt like the start of the next chapter of the band. Almost immediately we knew we wanted to get vocals on this track and we were tearing our hair out trying to find vocalists who felt appropriate. Between hearing DÆMON's ‘DXE’ EP on Infinite Machine and his lyrics often centered around technology it seemed like an obvious fit.

After months of back and forth across continents and various versions of demos being spliced together, we eventually landed on a version of the vocals which showcased so many of DÆMON's vocal styles but still left space for the track to breathe. The final vocals were recorded remotely in a studio in Paris.

This was the first Scalping track with vocals to be finished and we’re really excited about doing more features again in the future. We've grabbed the full video courtesy of SCALPING's label Houndstooth, and it's the perfect exhibition of the song's stunning impact.

Tune in now.

'Void' is out now on Houndstooth.

Photo Credit: Jamie Harding

- - -