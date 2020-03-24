Sarah Meth Shares New Single 'If Only You Knew'

Sarah Meth has a lightness of touch which seems to amplify her own songwriting assurances.

Working with real confidence, her work has this freshness to it, a sense of light and energy.

New release 'Dead End World' EP is incoming, with the songwriter - who is still only 20 years old - ready to share something fresh.

New single 'If You Only Knew' has this simple yet soulful feel, with Sarah Meth moving with a great deal of exactness.

Refreshing of melody while offering lyrical clarity, it's the sound of someone wearing their heart on their sleeve.

Check out 'If Only You Knew' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.