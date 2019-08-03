Sarah Mary Chadwick's 'When Will Death Come' Embraces Brooding Majesty

Sarah Mary Chadwick's songwriting has a sense of classicism, while also reaching towards the uncanny.

There's a touch of David Lynch to her intense and beautiful creations, from those soaring vocals to the lavish, absorbing arrangements.

Born in New Zealand but more closely associated with Melbourne, her recent album 'Please Daddy' was released to wonderful acclaim.

A record that was rich in illusion and magic, the album found its way to listeners in very different ways.

Take Los Angeles based director Tristan Scott-Behrends. “In a case of modern technology working for good,” he explains, “Spotify sent me an email in December that said “Hey! You listened the hell out of this artist’s last record. Check out her new song.”

So he did. Inspired, the director got in touch with Sarah, and struck up a partnership, focussing on a new video.

'When Will Death Come' is a stunning moment on the record, and it's brought to vivid life by Tristan Scott-Behrends and Sarah Mary Chadwick. There's a few familiar faces, as well, including Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Sarah Burns (Barry).

"In my life I have struggled with a variety of stages of depression and sadness," says the director. "Thoughts of suicide have been a part of that. At times with a sense of humour about it as a break from the mundane, at others a very serious thought as the only sensible option to feel better."

"For this video I wanted to tap into the notion of 'When Will Death Come' from a variety of perspectives, I think most of us have been there in one way or another, broken past our point of accepting the life that we face."

'Please Daddy' is out now.

Photo Credit: Xi Cao

