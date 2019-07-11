Sarah Klang Makes Parting Sound Beautiful With 'It's Been Heaven Knowing You'

Sweden's Sarah Klang has a deftness of touch that is just devastating.

Fusing some classic elements of pop with an opaque sense of Americana, her music is intricately bound with her own life.

Touching down in London on December 3rd, her new album 'Creamy Blue' is out now - order it HERE.

A terrific return, it finds Sarah Klang delving below the surface once more, returning with secrets she could scarcely have anticipated.

Take new song 'It's Been Heaven Knowing You'. A song of parting written as a relationship was ending, it's about looking towards the good aspects even as the past is disappearing.

"For me the song is about when you know a relationship is ending, and you try your hardest to be kind and gentle," she comments. "To remember the good things."

We're able to showcase the video, something Sarah insists "is just me and my friend Moa hanging around."

She continues: "We wanted to capture the friendship between us, while doing what we do best - nothing. The director (Marcus Söderlund) had the idea of doing like a modern version of Rebecca and Enid in Ghost World from 2001. We wanted to portray being best friends and also being bored together. Daniel Takács shot it on his old 16mm Bolex camera."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.