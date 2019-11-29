Samana's 'Live For The Road' Is A Song Of Escape

Wales based duo Samana have shared their new single 'Live For The Road'.

The ever-productive group recently shared a full EP, the refulgent, Americana-tinged project 'The Spirit Moving'.

Keeping their creativity flowing, Samana have now unveiled a brand new single, recorded and mixed during an unexpected stay in France earlier this year.

Out now, 'Live For The Road' is a gorgeous return, a song of escape that re-envisions the open road as a pathway for possibility.

Surging, beatific songwriting, there's an Autumnal charm to Samana's work, a kind of gilded appeal that resonates with folk charm.

Discussing their new single, the pair comment:

"It reconciles the power of freedom, the power of instincts, the power of fate and of decision. It speaks of life as a path; a dream, an open road. It recognizes the importance of the present moment and the realisation of the journey. To believe, is to radiate the will of truth and honesty, never to fade..."

The dreamy video features home shot footage from a year spent on the road, matching hidden sights from European cities to a glimpse into their own relationship.

Tune in now.

