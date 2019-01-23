Sam Fender Shares Provovative 'Play God' Video

BRIT Critics Choice winner Sam Fender has shared the full video for new single 'Play God'.

The North East newcomer has the world at his feet and a BRIT Award on his mantelpiece - it's fair to say that 2019 is looking promising for the 22 year old.

Provocative new song 'Play God' is online now, and the powerful visuals re-connect Sam with director Vincent Haycock.

Featuring a dystopian world that isn't too dissimilar to our own, the video hinges on the interaction between political power and personal choice.

Vincent Haycock explains: "'Play God' is a satirical interpretation of power. The story is set in a dystopian world of exaggerated tropes - masculinity, domination, sexual objectification, racial profiling, and others. Each scene plays with these dangerous fictions - overt ideas of power and fear. In the end, we break the fourth wall, and the character is observed as nothing more than a player of a game."

He continues: "I wanted to blur the line between fiction and reality as a way to express the everyday ways we all play god."

Tune in now.

Catch Sam Fender at the following shows:

February

25 Manchester Gorilla SOLD OUT

28 London Electric Brixton SOLD OUT

May

2 Manchester Ritz SOLD OUT

3 Glasgow QMU SOLD OUT

6 London Shepherd’s Bush Empire SOLD OUT

7 London Shepherd’s Bush Empire NEW DATE

10 Birmingham The Institute SOLD OUT

12 Exeter Lemon Grove SOLD OUT

13 Bristol SWX SOLD OUT

