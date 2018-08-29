Sam Fender Shares Beautiful 'Dead Boys' Video

Sam Fender speaks nothing but the truth.

The rising songwriting taps into his own life, his own observations, revealing an un-tinted, un-varnished view of the world.

New single 'Dead Boys' is as bold, as stark as they come; subtle, nuanced songwriting, it deals with mental health issues in young men.

Vincent Haycock steers the cinematic visuals, and they're a rich enhancement on the lyrics. Director Vincent Haycock explains:

"The video means a lot to both of us: I'm incredibly proud of the call to action Sam put forth and entrusted with me. Our theme was toxic masculinity and fragile masculinity, and how this can effect young men. I wanted to maintain focus and yet slightly abstract the visuals so that it becomes more about the pressure people are feeling and the possible hopeful outcome that love could bring to these situations."

Tune in now.

