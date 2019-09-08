Saint Raymond's 'Love This Way' Is An Addictive Pop Statement

Saint Raymond knows a potent pop melody when he hears one.

The songwriter is infatuated with pop as an art-form, a true student of how to make a melody truly sing.

Need an example? Try new single 'Love This Way'. Supremely tailored, highly finessed, it's a true ear-worm, an absolute summer blaster.

The lyric, though, digs a little deeper, with Saint Raymond analysing a relationship that feels slightly out of sync.

“The song is about when a relationship doesn’t quite work how it should,” says Saint Raymond, real name Callum Burrows. “But you’re both too scared to let go and you wonder if it’s just how it is and always will be. And whether it’s better to stay in it together in a messed up way.”

Instantly infectious, 'Love This Way' is accompanied by visuals steered by Franklin & Marchetta, with the focus remaining firmly on Saint Raymond's performance.

Tune in now.

