Saint DX Uses 'Xphanie' As A Lens To Explore A Break Up

Saint DX has shared the powerful, poignant video for 'Xphanie' - tune in now.

The French crooner recently released his debut EP ‘SDX’, a collection of sonorous, emotionally nuanced songwriting.

EP highlight 'Xphanie' became a real favourite with Clash, and we're pleased it has now been given the full video treatment.

It's a beautiful rendering too, with the Julien Pujol directed clip presenting an unflinching, engrossing view of a break up.

Saint DX explains...

“When I met Julien Pujol, I opened up to him about the song Xphanie and everything it represents for me. I told him about X, about our breakup, about this motorbike and this train.”

“He told me that my story reminded him of his very first love story. Most of us have already suffered through a break up. Especially that moment when it is not yet completely over, and we find ourselves face to face, in the same room. We are forced to share a common space while the emotional distance is growing.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.