Sad Boys Club Share The Glamorous Video For 'Sleepyhead'

Sad Boys Club turn melancholy into glamour.

80s tinged indie with a dose of charm and good humour, the band recall everyone from early Killers through to Echo & The Bunnymen's arena phase.

New single 'Sleepyhead' was constructed with Duncan Mills, a producer whose credits include the likes of Spector, Peace, The Vaccines, and Jake Bugg.

In amongst good company, the partnership has pushed Sad Boys Club to the next level, with 'Sleepyhead' perhaps their boldest, most contagious single yet.

The video is typically glamorous, with the coloured effects turning their world into a phantom-like realm.

Catch Sad Boys Club at the following shows:

November

6 London Camden Assembly

9 York Fulford Arms

17 Leeds Wardrobe

29 Bath Moles

30 Southampton Joiners

