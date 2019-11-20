Søren Lorensen's 'Time Machine' Video Is A Delight

Søren Lorensen is a new project that unites two extremely talented musicians.

Matt Hales from Aqualung has an extensive CV, one that is perhaps matched only Davide Rossi's work with Goldfrapp.

The pair unite on the new venture, following a chance meeting in which they exchanged notes on knitwear.

Jumpers aside, the two have fantastic creative chemistry, with full length debut album 'Lake Constance' landing on April 3rd.

It's been a lengthy process, with Rossi sending across a library of unused loops, beats, melodies, and more to his compatriot.

“It was instantaneously gripping,” Rossi says. “They were all exquisitely made and beautiful sounding - normally you don't get access to that kind of quality work without really paying for it or it being a massive undertaking. Every single little snippet was so evocative.”

New song 'Time Machine' is a beautifully balanced example of their artistry, with Søren Lorensen falling neatly into place.

Marc Corrigan directs the full video, placing a beautifully sketched out animated survey against their music.

It's an emotional clip, it's sweet poignancy taking Søren Lorensen in a different direction.

Tune in now.

