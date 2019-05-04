Sølv Matches Darkness To Light On 'Bittersweet'

Sølv caused ripples, now she's ready to create waves.

The pop auteur's stellar 'Codeine' EP dropped in 2017, establishing a remarkable palette, one that stood apart from the competition.

A multi-disciplinarian artist, Sølv returns with her bold new single 'Bittersweet', all murky electronics, piercing guitar lines, and that hushed, evocative vocal.

She directs the full video, too, with its opaque screen emphasising trapped feelings and the inability to communicate.

Sølv explains:

“‘Bittersweet’ is a reflective look on how personal demons can creep into a relationship. It’s the friction caused by each other’s own struggles, and the dilemma in knowing that the other person is struggling in exactly the same way, but even though you’re coexisting in complete synergy, it doesn’t change the distance created.”

Tune in now.

