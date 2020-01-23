RUSSELL! Excels On R&B Jammer 'Scarlett's Weekend'

RUSSELL! is part of Canada's golden R&B generation.

Following in the footsteps of The Weeknd, dvsn, and so many more, his gilded work is set for stardom.

Just take new single 'Scarlett's Weekend'. On the surface it's a lush, romance-driven jam, with his mellifluous voice taking you to different spaces.

But it's also simply great songwriting, with RUSSELL! aware of the dips and curves that push a song to greatness.

Coming straight from the heart, 'Scarlett's Weekend' is the sound of someone talented enjoying the pure love of making music.

He comments...

"'Scarlett’s Weekend' is about a romantic rendezvous I had with a girl from out of town that came to visit me for a weekend. We understood that we didn’t have much time together, so we enjoyed it while it lasted."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.