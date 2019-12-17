Ruben Pol Shares 'Painting Mirrors' Live Video

Ruben Pol is a studio boffin.

The Amsterdam producer supplies divine electro pop, a frisky fusion of digital and melodic perfection.

Debut EP 'Romance' received two million streams, and he's set to move into fresh spaces in 2020.

Brand new electro-pop burner 'Painting Mirrors' is a glorious achievement, with the lyrics intoning: "I’m holding back the truth / now I’m back to painting mirrors in my room..."

“I want people to feel and live the music,” Ruben muses. “It’s incredibly special when I hear that a song of mine has helped someone overcome personal struggles, or touched them in some way. It is a very special form of connection to experience as a musician, especially since for most of my life I have been on the ‘listeners side’.”

This connection is furthered on a brand new live clip, one that showcases the sheer dexterity of his songwriting.

Tune in now.

