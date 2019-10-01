Robyn Drops Stellar 'Ever Again' Video

Robyn has shared the spectacular video for 'Ever Again'.

The Scandinavian artist returned with 'Honey' last year, an album that expertly fused her daring musical vision with a broader aesthetic sweep.

Album highlight 'Ever Gain' has received the video treatment, courtesy of director Colin Solal Cardo and long time Robyn collaborator choreographer Maria ‘Decida’ Wahlberg.

Robyn is on scintillating form in the clip, wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit designed by Nicolas Ghesquière especially for the video.

Bold, colourful, and daring, it seems to encapsulate what makes 'Honey' era Robyn so riveting.

Tune in now.

