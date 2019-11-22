Robinson Shares Striking Live Version Of 'Don't Say'

New Zealand pop aesthete Robinson has shared a powerful live rendition of her single 'Don't Say'.

Out now, the single plays a key role in her forthcoming EP 'Watching You', a release that could be a breakout moment for the young artist.

Already a bona fide chart success in New Zealand and Australia, 'Don't Say' was sculpted by Robinson, working alongside Fred Gibson.

Recorded in London - a city she spends a lot of time in - it's about love, and what remains when the fire dims.

She comments: “It’s about a love that was once so strong and so bright and overtime the flame burns out - but the familiarity of that love still remains”.

This new live clip is rather special, a simply shot video that perfectly frames Robinson and her unique gift.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.