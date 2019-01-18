Robert Forster Excels With 'Inferno (Brisbane In Summer)'

In a true and just world Robert Forster would be selling out stadiums in just about every country on the planet.

Co-founder of The Go-Betweens and responsible for a truly singular catalogue in guitar music, the Australian songwriter remains a niche concern.

But that's OK. Success doesn't dictate artistic worth, and it means that for fans each new release is rather more special.

Incoming album 'Inferno' lands on March 1st via Tapete Records, available digitally, on CD, and on vinyl too.

Ahead of this Robert Forster is able to share whimsical, surreal rocker 'Inferno (Brisbane In Summer)' with its jolting piano and half-spoken vocal.

Lyrically Forster remains an absolute marvel, twisting one way, then the next, an astute, melodic voice that turns old tricks into something remarkably vivid and new.

Denny Ryan directs the video, which opens with Robert Forster cutting the grass and only gets more playfully surreal as the moments tick past.

Tune in now.

