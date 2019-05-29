Rina Sawayama's 'Bad Friend' Video Flips The Song On Its Head

Rina Sawayama has shared the full video for new single 'Bad Friend'.

The pop auteur released her storming debut album earlier this year, a record replete with near boundless highlights.

'Bad Friend' was an immediate fan favourite, but the new video for the song flips the meaning on its head.

The clip is an intense film-noir homage, in which Rina plays a man at a bar, ruminating on the past.

She explains...

"The 'Bad Friend' video was one of the last videos we shot before UK lockdown with director Ali Kurr (STFU!, XS). We had so much fun making this, as it was my first time doing stunts and being in prosthetic makeup. The song is about the heartbreak of losing a friendship and realising that you were the cause of the breakdown."

"When you hear the song, this is not the video you imagine - but that's exactly what we wanted. The music video is a reimagining of the themes in Bad Friend; of longing, loss, self-hate and ultimately self-love."

"Choosing a slow, film noir style focuses all the attention on performance and acting, which was definitely very daunting, but I had so much fun making a video that is so wildly different from my previous videos.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.