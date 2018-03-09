Rina Sawayama Shares The Full Video For 'Cherry'

London pop riser Rina Sawayama has shared the fantastic video for new single 'Cherry'.

It's a bold statement from the stellar pop royal, who twist and turns within the melody to produce a sensational vocal performance.

Lyrically, it's one of her most personal tracks yet, a pan-sexual statement that wraps itself in beautiful, eye-catching colour.

Speaking to Broadly, Rina commented: "I've always written songs about girls. I don't think I've ever mentioned a guy in my songs, and that's why I wanted to talk about it."

"For me there's still a lack of representation. I just think the reason why I wasn't so comfortable with my sexuality was because there was no one on TV or anywhere that I could point at and go, 'Look mum! This person is what I was talking about!'"

The full video is now online, and it's every bit as bold as the music itself - confident, probing, and loving, it's perhaps Rina Sawayama's most defining moment yet.

Tune in now.

