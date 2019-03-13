Ride's 'Repetition' Video Is A Warped Yet Hypnotic Affair

Ride have shared the warped yet hypnotic video for their new single 'Repetition'.

The band's new album 'This Is Not A Safe Place' will be released on August 16th, with a run of shows to surround the record.

Hitting in-stores across the country, Ride will match intimate acoustic sets to full band performances.

New single 'Repetition' is out now, a crunching Krautrock inspired monster, with the full video now being placed online.

Directed by Luke Logan, it focusses on a washing machine as the swirling layers of sound erupt around it.

The director comments: “Directing for the Ride guys has been absolutely awesome, the track has this mechanical, entropic feel, almost like it’s spiraling out of control and I wanted to match that with the video. Despite having to destroy several washing machines in the process, I think we managed to capture the feeling of the track really well...”

Tune in now.

Catch Ride at the following shows:

August

17 London Rough Trade East 7pm^

18 Bristol Rough Trade 7pm^

19 Brighton Resident 6:30pm^

20 Kingston-Upon-Thames Pryzm (in association with Banquet Records) - 8pm (full electric set)

21 Oxford Truck Store 6pm^

^Acoustic performance

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.