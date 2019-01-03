Ricky Dietz Dance Into A Summer Frenzy On 'Flex Pon You'

Ricky Dietz is a project fuelled by sheer, unadulterated energy.

The two-piece project is comprised of Pierre Baigorry and Jamaican-Canadian R&B singer Sway Clarke, and the two want to create party-starting bangers that will stand the test of time.

Utilising the shaku rhythms of Lagos and pitting these against hip-hop leaning songwriting, the duo dive into club culture while seeking out classic modes of songwriting.

Vibey new single 'Flex Pon You' is out now, a summer-fresh club burner that fuses its West African rhythms with some pop hooks.

The video is hilarious, a cut 'n' paste delight with a gleefully DIY feel. Ricky Dietz state:

“For us, this is our ideal mashup of Lagos’ Shaku Rhythms and our Dark Berlin sample culture.”

Tune in now.

