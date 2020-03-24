Richard Walters Locates Exuberance On New Single 'Big Joy'

Songwriter Richard Walters pours every aspect of his being into his art.

It's the only way he knows how - this imperfect but intensely evocative mirror of his inner being.

New album 'Golden Veins' is incoming, released on June 12th via Cooking Vinyl.

The title is a subtle reference to the Japanese art of Kintsugi, wherein repairs to broken pottery become part of the overall artifact.

This is a coded echo of the manner in which Richard Walters has evolved to view his own life, embracing flaws, and witnessing the overall beauty of his experiences.

New song 'Big Joy' locates exuberance in dark times, turning inwards against the rush of the outside world.

Gilded dream pop with a stellar vocal, it's a sign of Richard Walters' entrancing talent. He comments:

“It's a song about the amplified happiness we're surrounded by in the modern world, the endless outdoing of each other... Everyone's joy seems to be bigger and more important than your own, it sometimes feels like an unbreakable cycle of gloating, and maybe the only thing to do is breath and live and focus on your own mood and health.”

Tune in now.

‘Golden Veins’ lands on June 12th.

