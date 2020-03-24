Richard Fairlie Goes Back Home To Perform 'Fonda On The Roof'

Richard Fairlie was a long way from home when he was reminded how much he needed his roots.

Travelling out to Los Angeles, he got roped into the party scene there, and realised how out of place he truly was.

Returning to England to focus on new material, he used those experiences to fuel his new single 'Fonda On The Roof'.

A sound he dubs “emotionally-aware hip-pop”, Richard Fairlie takes hip-hop beats and slices together R&B vocals.

Open and accepting of new ideas, his melodic directness is completely pop, something that aligns with his bubbling ambition.

He comments: "I was in LA and was invited to the Yungblud aftershow after seeing him perform at the Fonda Theatre."

"When I got there, there were a bunch of really cool American artists that were extremely extroverted and loud, which is so the opposite of me, so I found it quite awkward and led me to suffer with some social anxiety and self-doubt. 'Fonda On The Roof' is my response to how I felt while I was there. It's basically an internal monologue of my anxious thoughts."

This clip takes Richard Fairlie all the way back home to North West London, performing on the steps of Wembley Stadium.

Shot at night, it's a moody clip, one that shows the vocalist in his natural element.

