Rich Brian Returns With Downcast New Single 'Yellow'

Rich Brian has shared his downcast new single 'Yellow'.

The much-hyped rapper has moved from viral fame to produce moving, multi-faceted art, something exemplified by the journey towards new album 'The Sailor'.

Out on July 26th, he works alongside a plethora of guests, with new single 'Yellow' also featuring Bekon.

Rich Brian comments: “I want kids from all over the world to feel like they can make it no matter where they’re from...”

“I see myself in the same boat that many have travelled in before in hopes of reaching something better. This song is for the past, present, and future generations who brave new worlds with nothing guaranteed.”

The video focusses on the search for identity and the suffocation of the everyday. Director Dave Meyers says:

“The song speaks to an overlooked and stereotyped Brian, so the video aims to suggest there is an identity suffocation at the front of that and explores a metaphoric journey of breaking out of that mould, breaking free—but at what cost? Freedom can be chaos if new to it. All this is designed to suggestively mirror Brian’s own journey into the limelight.”

Tune in now.

