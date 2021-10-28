Rhumba Club's 'Primitive' Is About Self-Discovery

Rhumba Club is a vehicle guided by Tom Falle, a true one-off talent.

A songwriter who has learned to accept and love his eccentricities, he matches curious melodies with some fantastic lyrical inflections.

A hub for misfits and those who feel they don't fit in, the project is building into a multi-faceted realm.

Take new single 'Primitive' - a call to arms, it kindly asks the listener to love themselves in their purest form.

As Falle puts it, it's a kind of “I have arrived moment!”

Delirious synths and wonky electronics combine on the track, which Rhumba Club founder Falle says is about “being your most honest or... ’primitive’... self.”

We've got first play of the video, and it's a neat, off kilter clip that taps into the inherent humour within Rhumba Club's work.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Will Aldersley

