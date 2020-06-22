Rhona Stevens Shares Uplifting New Single 'Melanin'

Glasgow based songwriter Rhona Stevens has shared her new single 'Melanin'.

With her quirky sense of humour and keen observational eye, Rhona matches folk leanings to some supreme indie pop melodies.

A deeply honest talent, Rhona's new single 'Melanin' is born out of this lockdown winter, and finds her longing for sunnier days.

Sure, A Sunny Day In Glasgow is so damn rare a band even named themselves after the concept , but it gets a hard-relate from Clash.

Out now, 'Melanin' is a fun offering, with Rhona Stevens' lyrical word-play set against some bubbling melodic devices.

She comments...

"'Melanin' is an ode to summer and easier times. I wrote it while daydreaming of festivals and sunshine on a snowy day last January. 'Melanin' was written as a sort of retreat; what I was hoping to manifest. I think 'Melanin' is a song that everyone can relate to and serve as a little dose of escapism to sunnier climes”.

We're able to share the neat video for her new single, which you can check out below:

