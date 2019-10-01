Rhett Nicholl Goes Home For New 'Waves' Video

London riser Rhett Nicholl goes home in the new video for 'Waves'.

Blessed with a unique voice, his affecting, sonorous delivery has a husky, emotive quality, that is both enticing and incredibly touching.

Stepping out of a dark period in his life with the help of music, new single 'Waves' continues his path.

Rhett Nicholl impresses with the fantastic delivery, while the video - directed by Sam W. McFadden and produced by Channel 13 - takes him all the way back home.

Shot at his family home in North Finchley, it digs deep into the highly personal meaning behind the song itself.

"'Waves' is essentially an abstract," he says. "The lyrics run deep for me; but I think the point of gospel is to be universally accessible."

"Really I was just having a proper Romeo & Juliet / 'When Doves Cry' moment. I channelled this idea of singing alone in a church, confessing sins and begging forgiveness - with this undertone relishing in telling a story about obsession, of knowing the outcome and still following it to its end."

"Ultimately its an echo of the statement: All writers of confessions have remained a little in love with their sins..."

Tune in now.

