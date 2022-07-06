Rex Orange County Shares 'ONE IN A MILLION' Video

Rex Orange County has shared his 'One In A Million' video.

The songwriter recently returned with 'WHO CARES?', his first project since 2020 EP 'Radio City Music Hall'.

Currently mid-way though his North American tour, Rex Orange County has paused to share something new.

Bráulio Amado directs the clip for 'One In A Million', and it boasts a heart character who delights in taunting Rex as he goes about his day-to-day tasks.

Simple yet adorable, it taps into the surreal-yet-relatable core of Rex Orange County's songwriting.

Tune in now.

- - -