Rex Orange County Shares 'ONE IN A MILLION' Video

Rex Orange County has shared his 'One In A Million' video.
The songwriter recently returned with 'WHO CARES?', his first project since 2020 EP 'Radio City Music Hall'.
Currently mid-way though his North American tour, Rex Orange County has paused to share something new.
Bráulio Amado directs the clip for 'One In A Million', and it boasts a heart character who delights in taunting Rex as he goes about his day-to-day tasks.
Simple yet adorable, it taps into the surreal-yet-relatable core of Rex Orange County's songwriting.
Tune in now.
