RESPONS Underlines His Raw Talent On 'Hate Me'

RESPONS ended 2019 on a high.

With singles like 'Therapy' and 'Pray For Change' creating a real bond with fans, he packed out shows around the capital.

New single 'Hate Me' continues his rise, with the ultra-talented newcomer flipping between singing and rapping.

Dexterous and multi-dimensional, RESPONS will toast the release with a show at London's Old Blue Last.

This time round he's tackling mental health issues, as well as the societal expectations of men, and how this can weigh down on young people.

He explains: “’Hate Me’ was my answer to a bad day. Some days things get on top easier than others and the day I wrote this song was definitely one of those days...”

Tune in now.

