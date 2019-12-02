Reece Surges Into A Fresh Space With 'China Blue'

Reece is building a world of his own.

Steeped in the heady creative atmosphere of Los Angeles, he recently moved back to his native Virginia, constantly breaking free of restrictions, locating new challenges.

Recently opening for FINNEAS at some sold out events, his pop leaning R&B musicality is proving to be irresistible.

“My music is who I am on the inside,” he explains. “It’s like you’re looking at me from inside of my head. Everything on my mind is in there. It’s hard to open up to people in real life. I use music as an outlet to show who I truly am to the entire world. It’s not about the cover art or what I look like. Focus on the songs.”

New single 'China Blue' is a superbly absorbing return, and the studio process proved to be a form of therapy for this rising force.

He comments: "In my life, whenever I’ve had a breakup (whether it be romantic, or platonic) I try to analyse what I did right and what I could improve on. China Blue is about me self reflecting after a breakup and realising that I have some toxic ass traits that need to be worked on.”

Super smooth while laying bare his true feelings, 'China Blue' is Reece at his best.

Tune in now.

