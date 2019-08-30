Razorlight's 'Burn, Camden, Burn' Is A Glimpse Into Johnny Borrell's Teenage Fantasies

Razorlight have shared the full video for new single 'Burn, Camden, Burn'.

The archetypal Noughties indie band, new single 'Burn, Camden, Burn' is a slicing return from the London outfit.

Out now, it was initially scripted during sessions for their fourth album, during studio endeavours overseen by Edwyn Collins and Dan Grech-Marguerat.

Falling by the weyside, it was unearthed again recently, and spruced up as a middle finger flick to North London's indie birthing ground.

The video is a real blast from the past, with Johnny Borrell retrieving footage he shot as a 19 year old fixated with Andy Warhol and Existentialism.

Inspired by those Paul Morrissey films from The Factory, there's a heart-warming edge to that level of teenage pretension.

Speaking on the video, Borrell says:

"When they told me they were going to use a song which is about my life when I was 19 I remembered I'd made a film at exactly the same point. I made the film when I was 19 and I'm singing a song about being 19, so it made sense to use the footage."

"It was a period in my life when I was into Warhol, existentialism and Milo Manara."

Watch it now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.