Rayland Baxter's 'Casanova' Is A Wry Take On Debt

Debt is something most people will experience at some point.

Sadly, it's a fact of life - wages are low, costs are high, and simply getting by can take some assistance from a quick or long-lasting loan.

Rayland Baxter left college saddled with debt - indeed, it became a constant companion.

New song 'Casanova' is a wry look at this relationship, while refusing to downplay the seriousness of the situation.

Re-imagining his debts as a potential suitor, it's a witty, off piste slice of word-play with some fantastic melodies.

We're able to share the video, and it neatly expands on these themes. Rayland explains...

"I met Arden and Roxy earlier this year while they were producing a friend’s music video in Texas. We got along great and I loved their optimism and excitement. When it came time to make a video for 'Casanova' they were my first call."

"I flew to LA... they put me in a suave rico smooth purple suit and told me to start runnin'... so I ran... through alleyways and over bushes... flipped out in a garage... and cannonballed into a pool... and the coppers never got a hand on me. But I couldn’t walk for a week after. My legs gave up... then I crawled through the airport and went back on tour and now I have quite a fine memory from it all. I hope you enjoy the visuals."

Tune in now.

Catch Rayland Baxter at London's Omeara on October 8th.

