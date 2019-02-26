Raveena Shares Colour-Soaked 'Petal' Visual

Queens R&B talent Raveena has shared her colour-soaked video for 'Petal'.

The potent songwriter recently unfurled her album 'Lucid', a wonderfully engrossing study of identity within an R&B context.

Forward-thinking while still sounding classic, Raveena has just shared the full video for album highlight 'Petal'.

A gorgeous, highly sensual piece of music, the video echoes this in its fragrant use of colour.

Conceptualised and creative directed by Raveena, it was directed by Danica Kleinknecht.

Watch the video now.

'Lucid' is out now.

