Randolph's Leap Return With 'Moment Passed'

Randolph's Leap is essentially a songwriting universe.

Powered forwards by the force of Adam Ross, the band have grown to encompass eight people.

The coming of lockdown saw the project move into hyper-drive, with Adam Ross sharing 40 home-recorded songs on Bandcamp.

Randolph's Leap move into 2021 with a spring in their step, with new album 'Spirit Level' set to land on February 26th.

New single 'Moment Passed' leads the way - hitting DSPs on January 8th, it's a fantastic, gilded piece of indie pop with slight Americana leanings.

We're able to share the new video from these 6Music faves, and it's an engaging, off piste watch that explores the connection between music and inner realms.

Tune in now.

'Spirit Level' on February 26th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.