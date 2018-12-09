Ragz Originale Shares 'Disaronno Straight'

Ragz Originale is a name that should be familiar to you.

As a producer and collaborator he's worked on some vital material, developing a vivid approach and a unique voice in the process.

Incoming debut album - proper - 'Nature' is his broadest, most in depth statement yet, and it draws perfectly on his wealth of experience.

New song ‘Disaronno Straight’, a hip-hop leaning burner that actually owes a debt to controversial 90s flick Natural Born Killers.

Ragz states: “‘I had the drum-loop in my head for over two days. The following day, after a few drinks, I started reflecting on close calls in my life, good and bad. Around 3a.m. in studio, the chorus melody was born. This is the sound of my tipsy conscience, mixed with pain at stupid o'clock…”

Jay Green directs the video, an ambitious neo-cinematic epic with more than a few twists along the way. Ragz continues:

“I sent the song to Jay Green and told him it's epic or nothing. He sent back a treatment that completely blew me away. Inspired by the classic 90's film Natural Born Killers. Alongside my dazzling partner in crime Eva Apio, welcome to my rendition of Bonnie & Clyde!”

Ragz Originale will release debut album 'Nature' on October 12th.

