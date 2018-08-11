Rachael Dadd's 'Arrows' Is A Gloriously Hypnotic Folk-Pop Gem

There's something about Rachael Dadd.

The songwriter's beautifully minimalist folk-pop uses small, succinct phrasing, in order to build something grand, something truly beautiful.

But don't just take our word for it - here's Kate Stables, voice of This Is The Kit...

"Rachael Dadd is one of the most talented, wise, prolific and important women of our times..."

New album 'FLUX' lands on November 8th through Memphis Industries - order it HERE - and it's another magical document from a songwriter to treasure.

We're able to trail the incoming LP with album cut 'Arrows', this whimsical, coy, overwhelming piece of music from Rachael Dadd.

"We are arrows, we are matter, we are sinews," she sings, "we are electricity..."

Rachael comments:

"'Arrows' is about longing and searching for a sense of belonging via a sense of adventure. It’s about dropping our fears and connecting with those who are different from us, to then realise all we share in common. It’s about cultivating friendship across boundaries and love across borders..."

Sam Wisternoff crafts the black and white video, who explains: “I wanted to illustrate Rachael's song about how we are better cooperating than working against each other in a stark way, using the symbolism of ropes to show that no matter how separate we may be, we're all ultimately together.”

Tune in now.

Catch Rachael Dadd at the following in-store dates:

November

7 Bristol Friendly Records

8 London Rough Trade West

9 Marloborough Knowledge

10 Oxford Truck

12 Brighton Resident

13 Letchworth Davids Music

14 Southsea Pie and Vinyl

16 Deal Smugglers

