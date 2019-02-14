Rachael Boyd Shares Hypnotic New Track 'Blind Spot'

Belfast born and Dublin based artist Rachael Boyd channels something unearthly in her music.

From stirring strings to flecks of electronics and songwriting that leans towards the introspective, her work feels in perpetual search for something intangible.

New album 'Weave' will be released on February 20th, a bold, dynamic project, one blessed with incredible depth.

Reminiscent of Radiohead's 'A Moon Shaped Pool' sluiced through Bjork's 90s output, Rachael nonetheless continually strives to occupy her own space.

We're able to air the swirling mesh of sound that is 'Blind Spot', matching swooping strings to her lugubrious vocal.

A superb introduction to this daring new project, you can check it out below.

