Queen Millz Drops Upbeat 'More Than' Video

Queen Millz has shared the upbeat video to 'More Than'.

The Leicester rapper can spray on anything, with her multi-faceted style moving from soulful R&B through to straight-up drill and grime.

New project 'Causing A Scene' is online now, a release that showcases her depth and versatility.

Standout cut 'More Than' ripples with energy, and Millz comments: "We're just getting started, but we've already come a long way!"

The full video is online now, a party-starting clip that erupts with optimism.

She adds: "I wanted to show off my character, all my hard work to date and to show the people how I've flourished, sticking it to my motto 'love yourself and you'll succeed!'"

Tune in now.

