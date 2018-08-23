Quavo Shares Cinematic 'W O R K I N M E' Visual

Migos co-founder Quavo has always been deeply independent.

So when it came to sculpting the visual for new single 'W O R K I N M E' he decided to simply do it himself.

Produced by Buddah Bless, the rolling trap-inflected beat is smothered in platinum, an arena-sized beat for a huge performance.

Out now, 'W O R K I N M E' is sheer Quavo, and it comes with a cinematic visual to match.

Utilising co-direction from Joseph DeRosiers Jr. and Edgar Esteves, Quavo takes the starring role in an epic that fuses the criminal underworld with a love story.

Tune in now.

